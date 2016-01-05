FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian Dec new car registrations up 21.3 pct
January 5, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Belgian Dec new car registrations up 21.3 pct

BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released the following monthly data. For the first time since 2011, more than 500,000 cars were sold last year.

Febiac said it and its members expected sales in 2016 to slightly surpass those of 2015 for cars, trucks and motor bikes based on consumer confidence, low interest rates for credit and the low price of motor fuel.

New car registrations Dec 2015 Nov 2015 Dec 2014

Total for the month 32,741 36,329 26,990

Year-on-year change (pct) 21.31 22.16 7.61

Year-to-date total 501,066 468,325 482,939

Cumulative change (pct) 3.75 2.71 -0.64

Figures also showed that brands distributed by D‘Ieteren , Belgium’s largest auto retailer, had a market share of 20.45 percent in December compared with 24.56 percent in the same month a year earlier.

D‘Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.

NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.

