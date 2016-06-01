TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations up 20.6 pct

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data: New car registrations May 2016 Apr 2016 May 2015 Total for the month 48,856 55,022 40,502 Year-on-year change (pct) 20.63 7.00 -5.71 Year-to-date total 254,334 205,478 238,998 Cumulative change (pct) 6.42 3.52 -1.66 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 23.28 percent compared with 22.36 percent in May 2015. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.