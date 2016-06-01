FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations up 20.6 pct
June 1, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Belgian May new car registrations up 20.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations       May 2016    Apr 2016    May 2015
    Total for the month           48,856      55,022      40,502
    Year-on-year change (pct)      20.63        7.00       -5.71
    Year-to-date total           254,334     205,478     238,998
    Cumulative change (pct)         6.42        3.52       -1.66
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 23.28 percent compared with 22.36 percent in May 2015.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

