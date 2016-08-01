FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Belgian July new car registrations down 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Monday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations      JULY 2016   JUNE 2016   JULY 2015
    Total for the month         34,373        55,273      33,190
    Year-on-year change (pct)    -4.84         11.83        0.81
    Year-to-date total         343,979       309,607     305,596
    Cumulative change (pct)       5.99          7.34        -0.5
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 20.43 percent in July compared with 22.32 percent share in
July 2015.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

 (reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)

