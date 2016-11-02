FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Belgian October new car registrations up 6.3 pct
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 2, 2016 / 5:10 PM / 10 months ago

TABLE-Belgian October new car registrations up 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car
Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly
data:
    
    New car registrations        OCT 2016   SEPT 2016   OCT 2015
    Total for the month            41,969      41,748     39,474
    Year-on-year change (pct)        6.32       13.68       3.57
    Year-to-date total            466,351     424,382    431,996
    Cumulative change (pct)          7.95        8.12       1.36
 
    Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren 
, Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share 
of 21.06 percent for October compared with 22.4 for the same 
month the prior year.
    D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda,
Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands.
    
    NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but 
registered in Belgium.

