TABLE-Belgian October new car registrations up 6.3 pct

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Belgian Federation of Car Industries (Febiac) released on Wednesday the following monthly data: New car registrations OCT 2016 SEPT 2016 OCT 2015 Total for the month 41,969 41,748 39,474 Year-on-year change (pct) 6.32 13.68 3.57 Year-to-date total 466,351 424,382 431,996 Cumulative change (pct) 7.95 8.12 1.36 Figures also showed that brands distributed by D'Ieteren , Belgium's largest auto retailer, had a market share of 21.06 percent for October compared with 22.4 for the same month the prior year. D'Ieteren distributes Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. NOTE - The market shares include cars bought abroad but registered in Belgium.