French car sales drop 1.4 pct in Feb

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French car sales fell 1.4 percent in February from a year earlier, ending a five-month rising trend, figures from the country’s CCFA industry association showed.

The CCFA said registrations fell to 141,300 cars last month from 143,255 a year ago.

Sales of PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault rose 4.2 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, while sales of Volkswagen cars fell 7.1 percent.

An increase in sales in January was the French market’s fifth consecutive monthly advance - discounting a November dip attributable to the two fewer sales days in the month than a year earlier.