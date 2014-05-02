FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault leads 5.8 percent French car sales gain
May 2, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Renault leads 5.8 percent French car sales gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - New Renault models led a 5.8 percent gain in French car sales in April as the European auto market recovery took a firmer hold in the region’s third-biggest market.

Total registrations advanced to 166,968 cars last month from 157,749 in April 2013, the Paris-based CCFA industry association said in a statement.

Renault sales rose 18.4 percent, led by a 45.6 percent surge for its no-frills Dacia brand. Domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 5.1 percent gain, while Volkswagen registrations advanced a more modest 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

