French car registrations extend decline
March 1, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

French car registrations extend decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - French car registrations tumbled 12 percent in February, the country’s main auto industry body said on Friday, as a weak economy continued to weigh on demand for new vehicles.

Registrations fell to 143,366 cars last month, the Paris-based CCFA said in a statement. Ford led the decline among major carmakers with a 33 percent slump in sales.

PSA Peugeot Citroen sales dropped 16 percent in its home market, while smaller domestic rival Renault recorded a more modest 11 percent decline.

The CCFA also trimmed its full-year market forecast, saying 2013 registrations would fall by 5 percent at best, compared with a “stable” outlook given at the start of the year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

