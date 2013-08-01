FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French July car sales rise in sign of stabilisation
August 1, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

French July car sales rise in sign of stabilisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French car sales rose 0.9 percent in July, the country’s CCFA industry association said on Thursday, in a sign that auto demand may finally be stabilising in one of the markets worst hit by Europe’s sustained slump.

Registrations rose to 150,248 cars last month, the association said in a statement, with Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen both in positive territory and Toyota surging 24 percent.

The upturn, helped by an additional sales day compared with July 2012, contrasts with the 9.7 percent drop in French car sales so far this year.

The latest monthly numbers suggest the French market is beginning to stabilize, CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said, maintaining the association’s forecast for an 8 percent full-year decline. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

