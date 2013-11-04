FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French carmakers gain ground on domestic market expansion
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 4, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

French carmakers gain ground on domestic market expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - French car sales rose for a second consecutive month in October, according to industry data published on Monday, with PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault both reclaiming domestic market share from Volkswagen.

Registrations advanced 2.6 percent to 166,515 cars last month, building on September’s 3.6 percent year-on-year gain, France’s CCFA auto industry association said in a statement.

Paris-based Peugeot posted a 4.1 percent sales gain helped by recent models such as the 208 small car and 2008 compact SUV. Renault sales rose 5.8 percent, boosted by its similarly sized Captur model.

Volkswagen, which has increased its European market share in recent years at the expense of Peugeot, Renault and Fiat, lost ground last month with a 3.6 percent French sales decline. Italy’s Fiat recorded a 2.5 percent gain. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.