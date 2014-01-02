FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French December car sales gain pares 2013 slide
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 2, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

French December car sales gain pares 2013 slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - French car sales rose 9.4 percent in December, the country’s CCFA industry association said on Thursday, paring the full-year decline for 2013 to 5.7 percent.

Registrations rose to 175,336 cars last month from 160,314 a year earlier, the association said in a statement.

Renault led the monthly gain with a 37.9 percent December surge, while domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 10.6 percent sales increase.

European market leader Volkswagen saw its French deliveries climb 9.9 percent.

French delivery van registrations also jumped 11.7 percent last month and declined 4.4 percent in 2013. That took total light vehicle sales to a 9.7 percent gain for the month and a 5.5 percent drop for the year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.