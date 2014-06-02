FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French car sales rise 0.1 pct in May - CCFA
#Market News
June 2, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

French car sales rise 0.1 pct in May - CCFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - French new car sales inched 0.1 percent higher in May, led by domestic automaker Renault , the Paris-based CCFA industry association said in a statement on Monday.

Total registrations advanced to 148,573 cars last month from 148,490 in May 2013, the CCFA said, adding that it could raise its 1 percent growth forecast for the French market for 2014 next month.

Renault group car sales rose 9 percent in May, including a 10.8 percent gain for its no-frills Dacia brand. Domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 3.9 percent gain, while German group Volkswagen saw registrations advance 0.9 percent. (Reporting by James Regan and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
