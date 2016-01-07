FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western European car sales rose 9 percent in 2015 - LMC
January 7, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Western European car sales rose 9 percent in 2015 - LMC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 8.9 percent last year, according to industry data released on Thursday, boosted by strong growth across all five major markets.

Full-year registrations rose to 13.2 million in 2015 based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive that includes estimates for some smaller markets.

In December, sales rose 13.9 percent to 1.05 million cars.

The monthly figure amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 14.3 million cars per year, up 4.9 percent on November’s 13.6 million.

However, LMC said there was unusually high demand in December in Britain, which saw its full-year sales hit an all-time high, and in the Netherlands, where the loss of a tax rebate on some popular models from Jan. 1, led to a surge in sales in December.

Sales in Europe’s biggest markets Germany, Britain, France, Spain and Italy all recorded significant rises in 2015 with Spanish registrations recording the biggest increase of 21 percent. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
