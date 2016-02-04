FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Europe January car sales rose 5.8 percent - LMC Automotive
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 4, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Western Europe January car sales rose 5.8 percent - LMC Automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 5.8 percent in January, according to industry data released by LMC Automotive on Thursday.

Registrations rose to 1.01 million cars in the first month of 2016, estimates based on national data compiled by LMC Automotive show.

“The West European car market got off to a strong start to the year, growing 5.8 percent year-on-year, despite having one less selling day this month,” LMC Automotive analyst Emiliano Lewis said.

“While the market is forecast to continue to grow for the third consecutive year, economic headwinds from outside Europe provide a downside risk.”

The monthly sales figure amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling rate of 13.909 million cars per year, up 5.5 percent on the year.

Sales in Europe’s biggest markets Germany, Britain, France, Spain and Italy all recorded rises in January, with Italian registrations recording the biggest increase of 17.4 percent. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.