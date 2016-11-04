FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Western European car sales down 1 pct in October - LMC
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
November 4, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

Western European car sales down 1 pct in October - LMC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Western European car sales fell 1 percent in October as the French and German markets weakened, according to industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.

Registrations last month came to 1.05 million vehicles, the consulting firm said on Friday, based on a combination of national data and estimates for some smaller markets.

The decline left the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of car sales at 13.4 million, which was 7.1 percent lower than in September.

Car registrations fell 5.6 percent in Germany and 4 percent in France last month, separately published national data show. British sales rose 1.4 percent, shrugging off the country's June 23 referendum vote to leave the European Union.

"The October result disappointed," LMC analyst Emiliano Lewis said, following a strong September. The firm trimmed its full-year sales growth forecast to 5.7 percent from 5.9 percent.

Nonetheless, Lewis said, "all markets are on course to grow in 2016 including the UK, which so far shows no after-effects of the Brexit vote."

LMC now predicts car registrations in Western Europe will be 13.9 million this year. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)

