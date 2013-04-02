FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy car sales drop 4.9 pct in March - Ministry
April 2, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Italy car sales drop 4.9 pct in March - Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 4.9 percent in March from the same month a year ago to 132,020 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

March sales in 2012 were lower than usual because of an auto hauler’s strike, Fiat said in a statement.

In February, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 17.4 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.

Fiat’s market share was 28.75 percent in March, little changed from 28.5 percent in February, according to a statement by the automaker.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
