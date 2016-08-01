UPDATE 1-Italy car sales growth slows to 2.9 percent in July

(Adds detail, comment, French and Spanish figures)

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, rose 2.9 percent year on year in July, the transport ministry said on Monday, but the increase was less marked than the double-digit growth recorded in each of the previous six months.

July registrations rose to 136,275 vehicles, with demand hit by fewer discounts and incentives as carmakers sought to put an end to a price war that ate into their margins.

"The first semester was characterised by very aggressive promotional campaigns that ended at the end of June and, to a large extent, were not renewed," Gian Primo Quagliano, president of industry group Centro Studi Promotor, said in a statement.

Lower expectations for the Italian economy and two fewer working days than July last year could also have been factors wighing on demand.

Italian sales from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stable increased 4.8 percent last month, better than the market as a whole and boosted by higher sales of its Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Fiat vehicles.

The Italian-American carmaker's share of the Italian market nudged up to 28.8 percent in July from 28.7 percent in June, the group said in a separate statement.

In full-page advertisements in Italy's main daily newspapers, the company had encouraged customers to rush to the showrooms before the end of July by announcing it would raise prices from Aug. 1.

The Italian market's July figures compared favourably with a 9.6 percent drop in France, where sales of new PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen vehicles tumbled by more than 17 percent.

In Spain, July car sales rose 4.3 percent year on year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)