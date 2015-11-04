Polish new car registrations up 2.8 pct y/y in October

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in October, an industry monitor said on Wednesday.

Passenger car and small truck registrations rose to 34,013 last month, research institute Samar said.

In monthly terms, registrations rose 6.2 percent. In September, new car registrations rose by 16 percent year-on-year.

The top-selling carmakers in Poland are Volkswagen and its Czech subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford . (Reporting by Anna Jaworska-Guidotti; Editing by Mark Potter)