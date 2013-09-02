FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Spain new car sales fall 18.3 pct in August year on year
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Spain new car sales fall 18.3 pct in August year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Spanish car sales dropped 18.3 percent year-on-year in August after rising by almost 15 percent in July, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

August’s figures were impacted by a jump in car sales in the same month last year ahead of a 3-percentage-point rise in value-added tax in September and due to calendar effects, Anfac said.

Some 38,872 cars were sold in August and the association said a government subsidy scheme for the purchase of new vehicles would mean a probable rise in September.

