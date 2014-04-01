FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain new car sales up 10 pct in March - Anfac
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Spain new car sales up 10 pct in March - Anfac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - New car sales rose 10 percent in Spain in March from a year earlier, registering the seventh straight monthly increase as government subsidies boost buying, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Tuesday.

Sales rose 17.8 percent year on year in February.

A total of 79,929 cars were sold in March, Anfac said.

Under the government subsidy scheme PIVE, buyers of new cars who turn in an older car receive a 2,000-euro ($2,800) rebate, half from the state and half from the car dealer.

The subsidy has been extended four times. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.