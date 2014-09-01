FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain new car sales up 13.7 pct yr/yr in August
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 1, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain new car sales up 13.7 pct yr/yr in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in Spain rose 13.7 percent in August from a year ago, the 12th straight month of increases, car manufacturers’ association Anfac said on Monday.

A total of 45,355 cars were sold in August, Anfac said. A government subsidy scheme, which gives buyers of new vehicles a rebate for turning in old cars, has helped buying.

Car sales in January-August reached 583,663, a 16.4 percent rise on the same months in 2013 and the best performance over that period since 2010. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jesus Aguado)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.