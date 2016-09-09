REFILE-Fierce demand brings European CLOs to pre-crisis levels

(Refiles to clarify make-up of senior investors in para 2)

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - A European managed CLO is set to clear with the tightest senior spread since the financial crisis, signalling investors have once again embraced the formerly embattled asset class.

PGIM is understood to have lined up a buyer for the Triple A notes in its latest European CLO at an ultra-tight 118bp, according to sources. They said part of the notes were subscribed by a Japanese buyer and the whole tranche is subject, with pricing on the deal expected next week.

Static CLOs, like Commerzbank's Bosphorus trades, have come in as tight as 115bp in the past. ICG also printed a 1.4bn trade backed by legacy pre-crisis RBS loans at 110bp in 2010, although the seniors in that deal were purchased by a single investor, according to IFR data.

However, no broadly syndicated so-called "CLO 2.0" has achieved a level in line with PGIM's since the global financial crisis.

PGIM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The levels highlight a recent shift in European CLOs, which have struggled to clean-up their tarnished image after investors incurred big losses on complex structured products during the crisis.

The asset class has only recently began to recover, in large part due to new-found support from Japanese buyers, who returned to European CLOs late last year.

"It looks like the hunt for yield in the European space is on," said one CLO investor. "But if the Japanese weren't there, nobody would be printing deals."

Spreads have tightened dramatically as the likes of BTMU and Norinchukin have taken down large chunks of paper, helping improve the economics of the asset class and triggering a flurry of issuance.

The support of this deep-pocketed investor base helped the market bounce back from dramatic widening in February, when deals had to offer senior spreads as wide as 150bp to clear.

But the appeal of euro CLOs has reached even further, with US heavyweights like JP Morgan's chief investment office also recently returning to the market and helping tighten levels.

The asset class has also become more attractive to large European investors looking to escape thinning - or, in some cases, negative - yields in other parts of the European fixed income market.

"It's been an ongoing trend over the last three years," said Rishad Ahluwalia, head of global CLO research at JP Morgan.

"Gradually, more and more investors have become involved again in the asset class, given the wide spreads, given the strong performance and the lack of alternatives in many other sectors."

The tighter levels seen on PGIM's deal could pave the way for others in the market, notably BlackRock, which began marketing its second European CLO this week with the same senior spread.

Issuance in European CLOs is at 10.1bn so far this year, just above the 9.8bn seen in the same period last year, according to LPC Collateral data, with sources identifying at least another 11 deals in the pipeline. (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Ian Edmondson)