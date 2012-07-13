GRAND restructuring eases CMBS multifamily refinancing concerns

* Terra Firma injects EUR504m to delever EUR4.3bn CMBS

* Restructuring will allow borrowers to refinance in chunks

* Bonds extended 5-years for 116.7bp pick up

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Deutsche Annington detailed a package this week that will remove a massive EUR4.3bn hurdle from the European CMBS market’s refinancing path over the next year if it is ratified as expected.

More than EUR10bn of German multifamily loans are due to mature in 2013 alone, according to S&P - and German Residential Asset Note Distributor, which also goes by the appropriate acronym of GRAND, is the biggest of the lot.

GRAND was a EUR5.4bn CMBS sold at the height of the structured finance boom in the summer of 2006 as a result of the Guy Hand’s private equity vehicle Terra Firma purchasing Deutsche Annington and Viterra a year earlier.

However, the European CMBS sector has been moribund since the sub-prime RMBS debacle in 2007 leading to massive refinancing risk for existing structures.

The restructuring plan includes a EUR504m equity injection from sponsor Terra Firma, a five-year bond extension in return for higher coupons, an amendment of the documents for a solvent scheme of arrangement and also the ability to refinance the portfolio in chunks - rather than one jumbo pool as it would have been required without dividing some of the underlying REF Notes.

There are 31 REF Note issuers, worth around EUR4.3bn, each funding sections of the portfolio. These notes, which are due to mature in July 2013, were securitised in GRAND.

Deutsche Bank analysts described the plan as a win-win. “We think the de-levering, repayment schedule and note step up are a ”win“ for noteholders, and more than the market was expecting”.

“We also consider the restructure (if ultimately accepted) as a ”win“ for Deutsche Annington, acting as a necessary (but by no means sufficient) condition for their ultimate goal of an IPO”, they added.

Barclays analyst Christian Aufsatz shares the same view. “The proposal is somewhat better and more noteholder-friendly than we had expected”, he wrote.

The objective of listing the company is certainly assisted by the deleveraging, which cuts the LTV of the deal to 59.7% from 72%.

This is achieved via a combination of Terra Firma’s payment (split EUR240m cash amoritisation, EUR25 prefunding from the refinancing account and EUR239m of bonds that Terra Firma unit Monterey Finance already owns and will exchange for a subordinated loan position) and an uplift of the portfolio valuation by 9.1% to EUR8.44bn.

Deutsche Annington is then committed to repay EUR1bn in the first year, EUR700m in the second, EUR650m in each of the third and fourth and the balance in year five.

The plan is appealing to the investors with six buyers, forming an ad-hoc group currently holding 32% of the notes across the capital structure, backing the proposal. They are BayernLB, ING Investment Management, JP Morgan, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, PIMCO and Standard Life Investments.

Bondholders will receive an extra 116.7bp on top of their current coupons across the capital structure as part of the financing in return for an extension to the bond maturity dates. The REF Notes extend to July 2018 and the bond legal final maturities to 2021 from 2016.

This package requires formal agreement, and to do that investors must consent to amending the original deal documents - that did not define extraordinary resolutions. The absence of clarity meant that there were no investor voting thresholds to consider. And so a solvent scheme of arrangement has been proposed.

Investors vote as a single class, rather than within the confines of their individual tranches. A potential concern is that junior investors’ views can be minimised in major decisions because they are outweighed by the senior bonds. In GRAND, Class A accounts for almost 60% of the note balance, Class B 8% and Class C over 16%.

However, English courts will only approve the single scheme if all investors are treated fairly. And factors implying equitable treatment are equal margin uplifts across all tranches (extra 116.7bp), a cash sweep to ensure money does not leak out to senior investors and continuation of pro-rata payments.

Secondary market moves indicate the plan has been well-received. The junior-most bonds were quoted in the 50-60 range the week before the announcement, while the Class As were in the low 90s. These spiked to 86 and 98 respectively on Friday.

Completion is expected in November, following an application for the scheme of arrangement in September and noteholders voting on the proposal in October (75% is required by volume, or the majority by number, on the day).

SIZE, NOT PERFORMANCE, THE PROBLEM

GRAND’s entire structure has been downgraded by the agencies at various stages - but performance is not the decisive factor. The biggest problem for GRAND is the sheer size of it, topping the chart at more than EUR4bn.

The most recent action came on April 24 2012 from Fitch. “The downgrades reflect the upcoming loan maturity in July 2013 and the relatively short three-year tail period”, the agency said, while acknowledging that the “performance of the collateral has improved over the past year.”

This week Fitch commented that the plan reduces the elevated balloon risk the agency had identified in recent years.

Refinancing risk will ease once the deal receives final approval, and should also come as a relief to other multifamily borrowers looking for a solution to refinance billions of euro worth of debt.

Allen & Overy and Blackstone are advising the borrower, while Rothschild and Freshfield Bruckhaus Deringer are advising the ad-hoc group.

Transaction servicer Capita has also called an informal investor meeting for July 19 2012 at the office of legal advisor Paul Hasting. Brooklands is financial adviser to Capita.