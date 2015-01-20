FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tumbling Russian rouble pulls European coal prices with it
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Tumbling Russian rouble pulls European coal prices with it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GRAPHIC: Rouble & coal: link.reuters.com/cah83w

By Henning Gloystein SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - European coal prices have struggled much more than other global benchmarks this year, catching many traders by surprise. Dispatches from a few trading houses now say cheap Russian cargoes have been a major cause.

A near 50 percent decline in the Russian rouble against the dollar since June, following Western sanctions against Moscow over its involvement in the Ukraine crisis and a fall in oil and gas prices, has made the country’s coal extremely competitive in Europe.

“Russia is Europe’s biggest coal supplier, and their dumping has pulled down the market much further than in other market regions such as Asia,” said a coal analyst with a major trading house, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Prices of coal arriving at Europe’s main import terminals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp have shed over 20 percent in value this month. They are now at a discount of almost $15 per tonne versus coal exported from major global producer Australia.

The slump has also been driven by slower demand due to a milder-than-usual winter in the Northern Hemisphere as well as a deluge of cargoes from the United States. (Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.