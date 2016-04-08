Insurers object to EU proposals on investment product fact sheets

FRANKFURT, April 8 (Reuters) - Insurers have criticised proposed EU rules requiring them to give simple price comparisons in their product information sheets to help consumers choose between investment products, saying buyers in the 10 trillion-euro ($11.4 trillion) market could be misled.

Industry trade body Insurance Europe added its voice on Friday to criticism from other investment managers that regulators’ plans for a Key Information Document (KID) failed to provide truly comparable information for retail investors.

“Consumers will receive incorrect information about insurance products, which will wrongly appear more expensive and more risky than they actually are,” said Michaela Koller, director general at Insurance Europe.

She said insurance-based investment products include insurance protection that is not present in other types of investment products, making them appear more expensive under the draft KID rules, which were finalised jointly by the EU’s insurance, banking and financial market supervisors this week.

The supervisors have been working to improve transparency for consumers about risks, performance and costs across the range of available investment products, as governments seek to shift the burden of retirement provisioning away from the state.

Earlier this week German investment fund industry association BVI criticised the supervisors’ proposed method for calculating transaction costs, which it said could lead to absurd results which were of no use to consumers.

Insurance Europe and the BVI said investment providers would also need many more months to prepare the consumer information once the rules are finalised and urged delaying the start date from the planned Dec. 31, 2016 deadline.

It is now up to the European Commission to decide whether to approve or change the plans and deadline as proposed. ($1=0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)