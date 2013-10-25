EBA boosts covered bond hopes

* Data show sector can measure up to government securities on high-quality liquid assets

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Covered bond specialists’ hopes of categorising their product alongside government bonds as so-called high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) were boosted this week by preliminary data presented at the European Banking Authority’s public hearing.

The EBA’s findings may pave the way for covered bonds to be counted among the highest rank of assets - Level 1 - in a bank’s liquidity coverage ratio, meaning they do not suffer any haircut in the calculation of a bank’s LCR. Covered bonds achieved the same average score as government bonds based on a set of criteria in the EBA study.

The EBA counselled that the results were only preliminary and subject to change before it publishes a report on liquidity ratios and HQLAs at the end of the year. But the fact that it conducted such a detailed review - 9m trades, 13,000 bonds, 1m observations (or repo surveys) and 844 distinct equities - has led many to believe the results will hold.

“It’s very good for covered bonds. The EBA has conducted a very thorough study to get the results, which cannot be neglected,” said Ralf Grossmann, head of covered bond origination at Societe Generale. “The issuers and the market believe covered bonds should be L1 assets, and the banking regulator has come up with the results to support that.”

The inclusion of covered bonds in the top bucket may have measurable pricing impact.

“It would be good for spreads, tightening the differential between government bonds and covered bonds. This would improve new issuance conditions, particularly for the periphery if we can get them included in L1 too. There is a case to bring all covered bonds in, to make the market what it should be - a strategic funding instrument,” said Grossmann.

The EBA rated government bonds, covered bonds, non-financial corporate bonds, ABS (including RMBS) and equities on eight criteria, including pricing impact, trading volume, turnover ratio, zero trading days and 30-day price on a scale of one to five, with one being the best score.

Both covered bonds and government bonds scored an average of two, while ABS languished in fifth place with 4.38. The case for covered bond inclusion in L1 is further strengthened when assets rated at least Double A minus are considered. In that case, the average score for covered bonds improves to 1.63, compared with government bonds at 1.5.

Securitisation is last again, with an average 4.25 ranking. Securitisation specialists, meanwhile, continued to bemoan the fact that their market was being unfairly treated.

FLAWED METHODOLGY? The EBA said RMBS was the most liquid of the ABS classes, much to the annoyance of auto loan/lease securitisers.

Representatives from two German auto ABS issuers expressed their dissatisfaction during the public hearing. “Even in the crisis, it was possible for banks to sell auto ABS,” one said. He added that spreads were tight, which was a sign of good liquidity.

He, and another auto ABS issuer called for the use of a more qualitative approach, saying the EBA’s methodology was flawed. Auto ABS has short-dated maturities. In most cases, the average lives of auto deals are around 1.5 years. As a result, investors are less likely to trade them, compared with longer-dated bonds.

And just because there was limited secondary trading did not mean there was not a buyer for the bonds, the first representative said.

Meanwhile, the US Fed’s view on HQLA is not in line with the thinking in Europe. The Fed is simply not convinced that covered bonds warrant a place within Level 1 assets. It published a paper on the implementation of LCR requirements on Thursday, seeking responses by January 31.

It will keep covered bonds at a ranking below sovereign paper, saying they are insufficiently liquid or not readily marketable.

In an even more damning contention, it said: “Covered bonds  exhibit significant risks regarding interconnectedness and wrong-way risk among companies in the financial sector such as regulated financial companies, investment companies, and non-regulated funds.” (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing Matthew Davies)