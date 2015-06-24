FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal IGCP chief says volatility calls for debt agencies' flexibility
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Portugal IGCP chief says volatility calls for debt agencies' flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Faced with higher market volatility that is drying up liquidity, sovereign debt management agencies in Europe have to be more flexible and ready to act swiftly than in the past, the head of Portugal’s debt agency IGCP said on Wednesday.

“We are facing more volatility than in the past,” Cristina Casalinho told a conference in Lisbon, adding that liquidity conditions “have changed very significantly.”

“Although low interest and a flat rate curve have played into the hands of debt management offices and allowed them to extend durations, and lock-in interest rates at very low levels, the fact that these have been increasing volatility means DMOs have to be much more flexible and ready to act than in the past,” she said.

She reiterated that the Portuguese government is fully funded for this year and plans to raise about 6 billion euros more in 2015 to pre-fund for next year. (Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.