UPDATE 1-EBA chief satisfied with banks' capital hike plans-paper
June 18, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Plans by European Union banks to hike their capital by a combined 115 billion euros ($145.19 billion) by end June have met the expectations of the bloc’s regulation coordinating body, the European Banking Authority, its head was quoted as saying on Monday.

“I can say that, overall, we are adequately satisfied with the plans of banks, which describe in detail how they want to achieve that target,” EBA Chairman Andrea Enria told daily Hospodarske Noviny in an interview.

The EBA gave banks until the end of June to have a core capital buffer of 9 percent of risk weighted assets as part of efforts to restore confidence in the sector.

Until that is achieved there is no point in conducting another round of the sector stress tests, Enria said.

The EBA’s last stress tests were criticised for failing to spot deeper problems at Spanish banks, which will need an EU aid package of up to 100 billion euros to stabilise.

Enria said a final report on the capital hike efforts should be released sometime during September and the next stress tests were slated for 2013.

Those tests may be extended to check weather business models are too risky or vulnerable, according to a senior Reuters source. ($1 = 0.7921 euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

