EBA chief satisifed with capital hike plans-paper
June 18, 2012 / 7:42 AM / 5 years ago

EBA chief satisifed with capital hike plans-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Plans by European Union banks to hike their capital by a combined 115 billion euros by end June have met the expectations of the bloc’s regulation coordinating body, the European Banking Authority, the EBA’s head was quoted as saying on Monday.

“I can say that, overall, we are adequately satisfied with the plans of banks, which describe in detail how they want to achieve that target,” Andrea Enria told daily Hospodarske Noviny in an interview. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

