FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB's Constancio sees inflation below 1 pct for some time
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 12, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

ECB's Constancio sees inflation below 1 pct for some time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Inflation in Europe will probably stay below 1 percent for an extended period, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

“The burden of servicing the debt and reducing the debt ratio, when nominal (economic) growth is so low, it’s a possible cause of drag,” he told a conference on banking union in Vienna when discussing lower growth and inflation in Europe versus levels in the United States.

“We just have to look that since mid-2012 - when inflation was well above 2 percent in Europe - until now when it is indeed below 1 and very likely will stay below 1 for quite some time, the effect of the appreciation of the euro during this period explains the reduction in a inflation rate by 0.5 percentage points,” he added.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.