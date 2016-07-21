ECB's Draghi says public backstop for NPL market possible

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - A state-funded backstop may be part of the solution to managing the significant problem of high levels of bad loans in the euro zone banking system, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference after the ECB held interest rates and its asset purchase programme unchanged, Draghi said falls in the price of banking shares -- as occurred after Britain's vote to leave the European Union -- were a problem for policymakers.

The drop had been particularly steep for the shares of banks with high levels of non-performing loans, he said.

Speaking just over a week ahead of the publication of stress test results for the EU's top 51 banks, Draghi added: "The NPLs are certainly a significant problem for the future profitability, and for the capacity and the ability the banks have for lending."

Part of the ongoing reforms of the banking sector should include a fully functioning market for non-performing loans "possibly also having a public backstop when in times of exceptional circumstances the NPL market is not well functioning.

"And certainly we want to avoid fire sales," Draghi said.