FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB's Draghi says public backstop for NPL market possible
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 21, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

ECB's Draghi says public backstop for NPL market possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - A state-funded backstop may be part of the solution to managing the significant problem of high levels of bad loans in the euro zone banking system, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference after the ECB held interest rates and its asset purchase programme unchanged, Draghi said falls in the price of banking shares -- as occurred after Britain's vote to leave the European Union -- were a problem for policymakers.

The drop had been particularly steep for the shares of banks with high levels of non-performing loans, he said.

Speaking just over a week ahead of the publication of stress test results for the EU's top 51 banks, Draghi added: "The NPLs are certainly a significant problem for the future profitability, and for the capacity and the ability the banks have for lending."

Part of the ongoing reforms of the banking sector should include a fully functioning market for non-performing loans "possibly also having a public backstop when in times of exceptional circumstances the NPL market is not well functioning.

"And certainly we want to avoid fire sales," Draghi said.

Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.