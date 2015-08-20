FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny dismisses "currency wars" talk
August 20, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

ECB's Nowotny dismisses "currency wars" talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny on Thursday dismissed suggestions that central banks around the world were racing to weaken their currencies to gain an export advantage.

“There is no way of currency wars. I don’t see this happening, in any case not in Europe but also don’t see this worldwide,” he told a panel discussion, adding the ECB was committed to its quantitative easing programme of asset purchases to stimulate the euro zone economy.

“There is clearly no signal that we may end this programme ahead of the time horizon that we have set,” he said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)

