Common EU financial policy far off- ECB's Nowotny

VIENNA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A common European financial policy is not likely in the next years but should be achieved within a generation, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Thursday.

“Not a full (pooling), but a certain collective element,” Nowotny told Austria’s Format magazine when asked about the prospects for European states to give up their national budget-making powers.

“If you ask me whether this will be realised in the next three or four years, I‘m sceptical. But this step should be achieved within a generation,” he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)