ECB's accommodative stance still needed - Nowotny

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - It is too early to start reversing the measures central banks used to counter a near-meltdown of the world’s financial system, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“In this situation central banks reacted fast and forcefully by using conventional and unconventional instruments. With regard to the financial system, a fair amount of stabilisation has been achieved,” he said in remarks prepared for an economics conference.

“But we still see major challenges for the banking sector and - especially in Europe - we still see a struggling real economy and over stretched public finances. This is why an accommodative monetary policy stance is still needed.” (Reporting by Michael Shields)