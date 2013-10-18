FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe mustn't let interest rates decouple from wider world -Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

Europe mustn't let interest rates decouple from wider world -Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny warned on Friday that euro zone interest rates must not become decoupled from those elsewhere because of the risk that a higher euro would choke off growth.

“A unilateral rise of interest rates would lead to an even sharper rise in the euro exchange rate, which would hold back economic growth and which could even lead to the danger of deflation,” he told a retail investor conference in Vienna.

But falling inflation rates mean price stability in the euro zone - the ECB’s main focus - is not at risk, he added.

“If we would see the danger that this is in danger, we would surely react fully. At this point we see no danger to price stability,” Nowotny said. “On the contrary, inflation rates are declining rather strongly at the moment.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.