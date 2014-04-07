Nowotny sees no immediate need for ECB to act

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has no immediate need to take steps to counter stubbornly low inflation because a strengthening of Europe’s economy should reduce the danger of deflation, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

He told reporters the ECB was intensely monitoring developments as it weighed whether further steps including unconventional measures might be warranted. “It does not mean that steps are to be taken immediately, rather that one prepares for all eventualities,” he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)