FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
First indications of QE impact by summer - Nowotny
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

First indications of QE impact by summer - Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The first indications of impact from the ECB’s new bond-buying programme should be felt by summer, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“We start this new programme March 1 and it’s very difficult to foresee but I think til summer we should get the first indications, because the first things to be looked at will be the volume of bonds offered to the ECB either by the banks or by other investors,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Budapest.

Nowotny said that while there will be some “disinflationary impulses” in the first half of 2015, he does not foresee disinflation for the year. He declined comment on extending emergency liquidity funding for Greek banks. “This is something where we have very close interlinkages with political events and we will follow our rules,” he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.