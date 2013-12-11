FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Nowotny: Mon pol options limited to trigger loan demand
December 11, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

ECB's Nowotny: Mon pol options limited to trigger loan demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - There are limits as to what monetary policy can still do to stimulate demand for credit to fund investments, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said.

“Credit availability is not a problem now but what we see is that demand is very low,” Nowotny, who is also governor of the Austrian Central Bank, told a news conference on Austrian bank stability on Wednesday.

“The possibilities of monetary policy are more or less limited,” he added. “It is the demand side that decides investments.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields)

