Global economic slowdown not to be ignored -ECB's Praet
February 26, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Global economic slowdown not to be ignored -ECB's Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A global economic slowdown is not to be ignored, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Peter Praet said on Friday, adding the ECB and other central banks have “quite sizable” balance street capacity.

Global economic growth “is losing momentum,” as seen in emerging markets and recent data out of Europe, Praet said at a New York conference. “Recent developments” in the international economy, he added, “are not to be taken lightly.”

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

