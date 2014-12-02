FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says will do what needed for EU rules, but growth needed
#Market News
December 2, 2014

France's Sapin says will do what needed for EU rules, but growth needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday that France will do what is necessary to stick to European Union rules, but growth had to be boosted.

He was speaking in Berlin, where Germany and France agreed it was necessary to support euro zone growth and confidence with growth-friendly fiscal and structural policies, after talks between their finance and economy ministers and central bankers. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)

