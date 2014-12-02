FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany, France say need growth-friendly fiscal, structural policies
December 2, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Germany, France say need growth-friendly fiscal, structural policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany and France agreed on Tuesday it was necessary to support euro zone growth and confidence with growth-friendly fiscal and structural policies, after welcoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s plans to boost investment.

“The issue of how to strengthen investment in Europe was a focal point for the joint talks against the background of the recently announced Juncker investment plan,” said a statement from the German finance ministry after talks between the two countries’ finance and economy ministers and central bankers.

Germany and France also stressed the need to agree on the first step of a financial transaction tax before the end of this year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)

