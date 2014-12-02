French econ min-Berlin, Paris will decide by mid-Dec on joint projects

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said Germany and France wanted to present joint investment projects by the time of a European Union summit in mid-December, and also targeted joint energy projects.

He was speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, where Germany and France agreed it was necessary to support euro zone growth and confidence with growth-friendly fiscal and structural policies. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)