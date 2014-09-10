FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Backsliding on reform is biggest risk to EU recovery, Merkel says
#Market News
September 10, 2014

Backsliding on reform is biggest risk to EU recovery, Merkel says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Backsliding on fiscal reforms poses the biggest threat to the economic recovery in Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, pointing to Germany’s 2015 budget plan as an example of how to get away from debt-financed growth.

“We have to take it very seriously when the (European) Commission rightly warns that backsliding on reforms is the biggest risk for further recovery,” she told Germany’s lower house of parliament in a debate on next year’s budget.

“Sticking to our own commitments in Europe, especially in the euro zone, has to become the hallmark of the euro zone,” said the chancellor. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown)

