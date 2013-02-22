Too early to decide on Portugal deficit deadline, EU's Rehn says

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was not the time to decide if it will give Portugal more time to bring down its deficit to below EU-mandated levels.

“It is premature to talk about potential implications,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters when asked about Portugal’s budget deficit, adding that he would wait for the results of the next EU/ECB/IMF mission to Portugal that starts on Monday before talking any decisions. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)