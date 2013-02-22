FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Too early to decide on Portugal deficit deadline, EU's Rehn says
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Too early to decide on Portugal deficit deadline, EU's Rehn says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was not the time to decide if it will give Portugal more time to bring down its deficit to below EU-mandated levels.

“It is premature to talk about potential implications,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told reporters when asked about Portugal’s budget deficit, adding that he would wait for the results of the next EU/ECB/IMF mission to Portugal that starts on Monday before talking any decisions. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.