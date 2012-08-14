FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rehn says EU, ECB ready to act on debt crisis
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Rehn says EU, ECB ready to act on debt crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The European Union and European Central Bank are ready to act on the euro zone’s debt crisis once certain conditions are met, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

Rehn also told CNBC he had no doubt that Germany’s political leaders were committed to shoring up the euro.

“To my mind it is clear that both the European Union and ... ECB are ready to take action once certain conditions are met and if there is a request by some member state,” he said in an interview.

“I have full trust in the German people and political leaders that they are fully committed to the euro.”

ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the central bank could intervene in the bond market to lower Italian and Spanish borrowing costs if those countries first asked for similar help from the euro zone’s rescue funds.

“Mario Draghi was very clear,” Rehn said. He would not be drawn on the likelihood of Madrid or Rome asking for aid.

Data released on Tuesday showed the euro zone’s debt-ravaged economy shrank 0.2 percent in the second quarter, having flatlined in the first, despite continued German growth which economists said could soon be snuffed out.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.