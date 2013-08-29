FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE--EU's Rehn says too early to say crisis over
August 29, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

REFILE--EU's Rehn says too early to say crisis over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to give Rehn’s full name)

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - There are signs of a gradual economic recovery in the euro zone but it is premature to say that the crisis is over, the European Commission’s economic chief said on Thursday.

“This summer in Europe we have seen a succession of welcome signs that the European economy has reached a turning point,” Olli Rehn told journalists on the fringes of an economic conference in the Alpine village of Alpbach.

“In particular, GDP data for the second quarter of this year have confirmed the beginnings of a gradual although still subdued recovery,” he said.

But he added: “Let’s be clear, especially in view of the dramatic levels of unemployment in many parts of Europe, there is no room for complacency... Pronouncements that the crisis is over are premature, to say the least.”

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by John Stonestreet

