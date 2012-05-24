FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Europe weaker than expected, Japanese work-shy -Samsung's Lee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s economy is in worse shape than expected, the chairman of Samsung Electronics told reporters on Thursday after visiting Italy, Spain and France, although he said there would be little impact on Samsung.

“Europe’s economic condition is slightly worse than I thought,” said 70-year old Lee Kun-hee.

Samsung, the world’s largest electronics company by sales, sold 44.5 million smartphones globally in the first quarter of 2012, more than any other company.

Lee also took a swipe at Japan, whose technology companies once led the world but have fallen behind South Korea’s in recent years and which, like many European countries, has high national debt levels.

“Japan has the same problem....the overall mood there is people don’t want to work hard and expect government support,” Lee said.

While Japan’s outstanding debt burden is the worst in the world, domestic investors hold 93.3 percent of outstanding debt, which has so far shielded Japan from a European-style debt crisis. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

