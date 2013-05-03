FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia can avoid a bailout if it moves quickly -EU's Rehn
May 3, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

Slovenia can avoid a bailout if it moves quickly -EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 3 (Reuters) - Slovenia will not need a financial bailout if it reacts quickly to bring down its budget deficit, although EU goals remain out of reach in the near term, the EU’s top economic official said on Friday.

“Slovenia’s economic situation is still manageable provided that decisive action is taken, without unnecessary delay, to reverse this negative economic trend,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

Rehn said Slovenia may get more time to reach EU budget targets if it presents a reform strategy to deal with the 7 billion euros ($9.15 billion) of bad loans in its financial sector. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O‘Donnell)

