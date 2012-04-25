FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Hollande to put growth ideas in letter to EU heads
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

French Hollande to put growth ideas in letter to EU heads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that if elected next month he would set out his ideas for improving economic growth in Europe in a letter to European Union leaders the next day.

Hollande, who wants to renegotiate an EU budget responsibility pact to tack on pro-growth clauses if he beats conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in a May 6 election runoff as polls predict, said his letter would include four points.

“First the creation of eurobonds, not to mutualise debt but to finance investment and industry projects. The second point will be to free up more investment financing by the European Investment Bank,” Hollande told a news conference.

He said the third point would be to create a financial transaction tax to help finance development projects, and the fourth would be to deploy structural funds for different projects.

“The main risk at the moment is that the European economy stays in a strong recession because of not being able to free up credit for businesses,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.