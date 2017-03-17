EUROPE POWER-German spot for early next week dips on increased supply

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices for early next week delivery were mixed on Friday as a forecast rise in output from wind, coal and lignite power generation weighed on the German contract, while French spot made small gains.

* German prompt power for Monday delivery fell 7 percent or 2 euros to 26.50 euros ($28.45) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with the price paid for Friday delivery.

* The French contract was at 35.50 euros/MWh, 25 cents higher than the price paid for Friday delivery.

* German wind power output for Monday is expected to rise by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to 19.3 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed. Electricity production from coal plants will rise by 2.6 GW to 25 GW, while lignite will add 580 megawatts to 19.5 GW.

* Power demand will fall by 1.2 GW to 72 GW in Germany on Monday, and by 1.6 GW to 55.3 GW in France, the data showed.

* In French supply, electricity output from wind turbines is expected to increase by 1.3 GW to 4 GW. Coal power generation will rise by 1.7 GW to 3 GW.

* French nuclear power availability, which accounts for more than 75 percent of electricity needs in France, is forecast to fall to 74 percent of installed capacity from 76 percent this week, with a scheduled maintenance outage at EDF's 1,300 MW St. Alban 2 reactor.

* Along the year-ahead power curve, prices rose on Friday tracking gains in fuels. The benchmark German Cal '18 baseload contract added 0.17 percent to 29.40 euros/MWh. The equivalent French contract rose 0.58 percent to 34.70 euros/MWh.

* Dec '17 expiry EU carbon emissions allowances gained 0.39 percent to 5.17 euros a tonne, while coal for 2018 rose 0.78 percent to $64.80 a tonne. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)