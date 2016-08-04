EUROPE POWER-Wind decline, tighter nuclear boost prompt

* Friday's wind supply sharply down

* Lower reactor capacity available

* But power consumption also sags

* Forward price curve tracks weaker coal, oil

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Thursday as previously high wind output receded and thermal plants' availability was lower than expected.

"That overrides weaker consumption ahead of the weekend," one trader said.

Weather patterns that drive wind and solar plants' output are currently very changeable at short intervals.

A low pressure front in place for the past two days is set to give way to a high pressure front from Saturday, German met office DWD said, entitling its daily report "Ups and downs continue this summer."

German baseload power for day-ahead delivery was up 3.65 euros at 31.7 euros ($35.31) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract was 2.65 euros up at 31.75 euros.

Latest Thomson Reuters (TR) data showed that wind power output in Germany will more than halve day-on-day to Friday when it will stand at 4.1 gigawatts (GW), while levels recorded on Thursday of 9.7 GW had lagged forecasts by 0.4 GW.

Power demand will probably go down by 2.6 GW in France and Germany combined by Friday.

In the nuclear sector, plant availability in France was 1.5 percentage points down from Wednesday while the Gundremmingen C outage in Germany will be extended by a day . A scheduled outage in Switzerland was confirmed by the operator as starting from Friday.

Prices along the forward power curve were dragged in different directions, but the net effect was down.

German baseload power for next year, the Cal '17 contract, shed 15 cents to 26.6 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract, which is less liquid, shed 10 cents to 31.9 euros/MWh.

Oil slipped on overproduction and large volumes of unsold crude and ample refined products around the world.

European coal prices for 2017 lost 2.5 percent to $58.5 after sharp falls in recent days had already pushed it below $60.

German bank BayernLB in a weekly market report said that coal's decline was undermining power, and that weaker macro-economic figures were also in the pipeline.

Front-year EU carbon allowances jumped 1.7 percent to 4.72 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position shed 35 cents to 27.15 euros while the day-ahead position gained 2.7 euros to 31.5 euros.

Hard coal importers group VDKi said Germany is likely to import the same amount of coal in 2016 as last year, citing rising demand from steelmakers but lower usage in power stations due to rival renewable energy.